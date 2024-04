Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Tigers.

Diaz got off to a slow start to the season, but he now has at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts. In that span, he also has four multi-hit performances and a .314 batting average. Counting stats haven't followed Diaz's turnaround at the plate, but as the locked-in leadoff hitter, that should also change as the season progresses.