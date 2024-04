Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Rockies.

Diaz has hit atop the Rays lineup in every game this season, and he made an immediate impact by drawing a walk to begin the game while also coming around to score. Eight frames later, he led off with a double, which began a five-run rally for the Rays. Diaz now has a three-game hitting streak and three multi-hit performances for the season.