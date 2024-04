Diaz went 0-for-4 with a walk Tuesday against the Angels.

Diaz is hitting only .197 across 78 plate appearances this season, and he's failed to record a hit in five of his last 10 games. However, he's remained installed as the Rays' leadoff hitter and has struck out only 16.7 percent of the time across 78 plate appearances, so there's reason to believe his results will even out over time.