Diaz (finger) is starting at first base and batting leadoff Sunday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 32-year-old sat out Saturday after being hit by a pitch in the left pinky finger Friday, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after missing just one game. Diaz is hitting .324 in his past nine contests, though he's slugging just .378 during that stretch and has not hit a home run since Opening Day.