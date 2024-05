Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Diaz launched his second homer in as many games and his third of the season. He has turned his results around in May, as he's maintained a .333 average with eight RBI and eight runs scored across 10 games. Diaz remains locked in as the Rays' leadoff hitter and should be a strong source of batting average and runs scored moving forward.