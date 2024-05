Diaz went 3-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Diaz has gotten on track at the plate across the last two weeks, with Saturday's performance marking his eighth multi-hit performance across his last 15 games. He's gone 23-for-63 with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored, also chipping in a pair of home runs. Overall, Diaz owns a 106 wRC+ but just a .097 ISO across 206 plate appearances for the season.