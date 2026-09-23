Diaz went 2-for-5 with four RBI in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

After going 0-for-4 in the matinee as the Rays got blanked 2-0, Diaz powered a 6-1 win in the nightcap, driving in a pair of runs in the seventh and ninth innings with singles. With the victory, Tampa Bay clinched the AL East title and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The performance ended an 11-game slump in which Diaz had gone just 3-for-40 (.075) with one RBI, but he still hasn't produced an extra-base hit since Sept. 8.