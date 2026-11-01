The Rays have formalized the completion of Diaz's $13 million vesting option for 2027, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz's contract became eligible to vest when Diaz reached 500 plate appearances in August, but he also needed to finish the campaign healthy for the option to kick in. That indeed happened, and the veteran slugger will now be under contract for $13 million next season. Diaz had another strong campaign in 2026, posting a .293/.359/.446 slash line with 22 home runs, 93 runs, 85 RBI and three stolen bases over 154 regular-season games. He batted .333 with two homers in the ALCS to help lead Tampa Bay to the World Series, though he went just 3-for-20 with only one RBI in five games against Milwaukee as the Rays fell short of the title.