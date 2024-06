Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the Orioles.

Diaz had a strong weekend series thanks to some timely hits. Across the three games, he went just 3-for-11 but drove in four runs and also worked two free passes. Diaz has gone just 7-for-44 across his last 13 starts, though he's striking out at only a 10.6 percent clip in that span, meaning his numbers should start to tick back up.