Diaz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

Diaz jumped on Nestor Cortes' first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, sending it over the left-field wall for his second longball of the season. He didn't stop there, doubling twice (with one of them plating another run) and finishing with three runs scored. Diaz already has five multi-hit games this month, elevating his average from .220 to .250.