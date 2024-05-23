Diaz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Diaz knocked in a run with a groundout in the second inning and added a solo shot in the ninth. He's up to four homers this season, three of which have come in his last 12 games, a span in which he's hitting .313 (15-for-48). The infielder is slashing .255/.321/.360 with 25 RBI, 22 runs scored, no stolen bases and nine doubles over 50 contests this season. Diaz had a career-high 22 homers in 2023, but that was an anomaly for him from a power standpoint -- he's much more of a contact-first hitter.