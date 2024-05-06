Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI on Sunday against the Mets.

Diaz is hitting just .235 across his 150 plate appearances of the season, though his results have begun to turn around of late. Sunday marked his third straight start with two hits, and he also has a double, four RBI and a run scored in that span. Diaz has only two barrels in 114 batted ball events to begin the season, though he should continue to see hits fall in at an increased clip as he's maintained a 15.3 percent strikeout rate -- in line with his career norm.