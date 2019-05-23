Rays' Yandy Diaz: Lands on IL
Diaz (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz has been out since Monday with a sore hand/wrist after getting hit by a pitch Sunday. He will be eligible to return on May 30 against the Twins. Daniel Robertson, who is starting at the hot corner and hitting ninth Thursday, will likely get the bulk of the starts at third base in the short term.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal