Rays' Yandy Diaz: Lands on IL

Diaz (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz has been out since Monday with a sore hand/wrist after getting hit by a pitch Sunday. He will be eligible to return on May 30 against the Twins. Daniel Robertson, who is starting at the hot corner and hitting ninth Thursday, will likely get the bulk of the starts at third base in the short term.