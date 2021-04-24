Diaz went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Austin Meadows moved down to the No. 3 spot in the lineup in a same-handed matchup versus Steven Matz, affording Diaz his fifth start out of the top of the order versus a southpaw this season. The burly infielder is now slashing an uneven .254/.413/.305, and although the minuscule slugging percentage is largely due to the fact he's yet to leave the yard through 75 plate appearances, Diaz already matched last season's doubles tally with his third two-bagger of the season Friday.