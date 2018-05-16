Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Agent requests trade

Swihart's agent, Brodie Scoffield, acknowledged Tuesday that he has asked the Red Sox front office to trade his client, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Swihart broke camp with the Red Sox as a utility man, with the fact that he had no minor-league options remaining likely weighing heavily into Boston's decision to keep the 2011 first-round pick on the 25-man roster. Despite Swihart's ability to play behind the plate in addition to a number of spots around in the infield and outfield, Red Sox skipper Alex Cora has had difficulty finding room in the lineup for the 26-year-old, who has logged just 32 plate appearances across 15 games entering play Wednesday. With second baseman Dustin Pedroia (knee) nearing a return from the 10-day disabled list and Swihart's role likely to shrink even further once that happens, Boston could become a little more willing to grant Scoffield's request. Though he hasn't found much offensive success in the majors since his debut season in 2015, the switch-hitting Swihart's strong pedigree and defensive versatility should leave the Red Sox with no shortage of suitors if they elect to shop him.