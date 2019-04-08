Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Handles bullpen day
Swihart went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while guiding five pitchers to a 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Swihart got the start on a bullpen day that's been scheduled since spring training. He and five relievers produced Boston's best-pitched game of the season. The 26-year-old catcher has started two of the last three games and three of the last five. Christian Vazquez remains the primary catcher, but Swihart, a better hitter than Vazquez, could steal playing time if there isn't a noticeable dropoff when he's behind the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal