Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Handles bullpen day

Swihart went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while guiding five pitchers to a 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Swihart got the start on a bullpen day that's been scheduled since spring training. He and five relievers produced Boston's best-pitched game of the season. The 26-year-old catcher has started two of the last three games and three of the last five. Christian Vazquez remains the primary catcher, but Swihart, a better hitter than Vazquez, could steal playing time if there isn't a noticeable dropoff when he's behind the plate.