Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts at first base Wednesday

Swihart made his first start of the season at first base and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

As hinted at when the Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez last week, Swihart has seen his role expand, including an opportunity to be the backup first baseman. This was his third start in the last five games after starting just four times over the first 51 games. Those three starts have come at designated hitter, left field and now first base, giving us an indication of how manager Alex Cora intends to get him at-bats. Swihart's hitting just .179, but the hope is that with more plate appearances, he gets his timing down and becomes a more reliable hitter. He's 3-for-9 during his recent uptick in playing time.