Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts at first base Wednesday
Swihart made his first start of the season at first base and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.
As hinted at when the Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez last week, Swihart has seen his role expand, including an opportunity to be the backup first baseman. This was his third start in the last five games after starting just four times over the first 51 games. Those three starts have come at designated hitter, left field and now first base, giving us an indication of how manager Alex Cora intends to get him at-bats. Swihart's hitting just .179, but the hope is that with more plate appearances, he gets his timing down and becomes a more reliable hitter. He's 3-for-9 during his recent uptick in playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart