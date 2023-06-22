Walter was recalled from Triple-A Worcester prior to serving as the primary pitcher Thursday against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 26-year-old lefty is in line for his big-league debut and is scheduled to follow opener Justin Garza. Walter hasn't lived up to expectations this season at Triple-A (6.28 ERA, 1.65 WHIP), but he has been solid in his two most recent starts, in which he walked two and struck out 13 over 10.1 innings.