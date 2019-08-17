Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returns to starting lineup Saturday

Holt (personal) gets the start at second base and will bat eighth Saturday against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt has been unavailable since Monday due to personal reasons, but returns to the starting lineup against right-hander Asher Wojciechowski. The veteran utility man is slashing an impressive .328/.395/.445 in 157 plate appearances against righties. He is 4-for-13 with three extra-base hits and two walks during his last five games.