Red Sox's Bryan Mata: Diagnosed with slight UCL tear
Mata has been diagnosed with a slight tear of the UCL in his throwing arm, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Mata's injury will sideline him for some amount of time, but the Red Sox are going to try and repair the tear through treatment and are not planning to send him for surgery as of now.
