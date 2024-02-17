Mata is out of minor-league options, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

As such, the Red Sox will need to designate the right-hander if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster. Or, he could be traded. Mata is coming off an injury-marred season that limited him to 27 innings. This, after Tommy John elbow surgery wiped out all of 2021 and some of 2022. He pitched in relief for Triple-A Worcester in September and will be competing this spring for bullpen job. That's a role in which the organization feels might be a better fit for Mata, who will need to improve his strike-throwing to have any job in Boston. Similarly, the Red Sox also must carry Justin Slaten, a Rule 5 selection, on the major-league roster all season. The Red Sox may not have the luxury to keep both.