Mata is set to miss time due to a pulled right hamstring Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Mata is set to compete for a bullpen spot for Opening Day, but he will have to wait for his opportunities in spring training while recovering from his hamstring injury. He appeared in nine games -- starting in seven -- for Triple-A Worcester in 2023 and posted an 0-3 record with a 6.33 ERA, 2.19 WHIP and 28:30 K:BB through 27 innings.