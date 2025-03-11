Mata (lat) is scheduled to pitch in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

While battling hamstring, lat, shoulder and elbow issues in 2024, Mata spent the entire 2024 season on the Red Sox's injured list. He was able to make 13 rehab appearances across four different affiliates last season, but he was never cleared to make his MLB debut before Boston non-tendered him in November. Mata re-signed with Boston on a minor-league deal and finally looks to be healthy again as he prepares to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday, but the 25-year-old right-hander won't be in contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster. He's instead expected to open the season at Triple-A Worcester, where he could end up making a full-time move to relief due to injuries having sidetracked his development as a starter.