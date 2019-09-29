Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Returns for season finale
Vazquez (hamstring) is starting behind the plate and batting sixth Sunday against the Orioles, jJen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Vazquez exited Wednesday's contest with left hamstring tightness and didn't start the last three games, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for the season finale. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a quality season with a .274/.319/.477 slash line with 23 homers and 71 RBI in 137 games.
