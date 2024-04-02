Vazquez is starting at catcher and batting ninth Tuesday in Milwaukee.
He and Ryan Jeffers have split the catching duties in the first four games of the season, with Jeffers drawing an additional start at designated hitter. Vazquez is the far less desirable fantasy option of the two, but the 33-year-old should be much better in 2024 than the .598 OPS he put up last season.
