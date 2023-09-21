Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

Vazquez reached base three times Wednesday and came around to score the Twins' second run in the top of the eight after leading off the inning with a double. The backstop then stole his first base of the season in the ninth before coming home a second time on a Jorge Polanco single, giving Minnesota a 5-3 lead. Vazquez had failed to record a hit in his previous four games coming in and is still batting just .194 this month following the two-hit performance. It also marked just his second multi-hit game this month.