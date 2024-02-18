Vazquez worked at Driveline Baseball in the offseason to improve his bat speed and has his weight down to 208 pounds from 215 pounds as he seeks improved fitness as he enters the spring, The Athletic reports.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did say the Twins plan to about equally split playing time behind the plate even with Vazquez's disappointing 2023 season at the plate, according to the report. Vazquez hit just .223 with little power (.095 ISO) and a paltry .280 OBA last season. Some hope for a rebound is that he's alternated productive and abysmal seasons at the plate throughout his career.