Vazquez went 3-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Sunday's win over the Angels.

After hitting just .121 (4-for-33) with a home run through his first 11 games, he's hitting .474 (9-for-19) over his last five games. He continues to split playing time behind the plate with Ryan Jeffers, with Jeffers frequently getting starts at DH when Vazquez is behind the dish.