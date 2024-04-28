Vazquez went 3-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Sunday's win over the Angels.
After hitting just .121 (4-for-33) with a home run through his first 11 games, he's hitting .474 (9-for-19) over his last five games. He continues to split playing time behind the plate with Ryan Jeffers, with Jeffers frequently getting starts at DH when Vazquez is behind the dish.
More News
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Not starting Saturday•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Starting at catcher Tuesday•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Key RBI in first start of season•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Worked on improved bat speed•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Not starting again in Game 2•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Reaches three times in win•