Wong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday in an 8-2 victory versus Cincinnati.
Wong essentially put the game away for the Red Sox in the eighth inning, swatting a two-run shot to left-center field. The blast extended his modest hitting streak to eight games, during which he is slashing .310/.333/.690 with two homers, five doubles and four RBI. Wong's strong hitting appears to have cemented his place ahead of Reese McGuire on the catcher depth chart -- since May 24, Wong has started five games to McGuire's two.