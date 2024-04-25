Wong went 4-for-4 with a pair of homers and three total RBI in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over the Guardians.

It's the second two-homer game of Wong's career while his four hits matched a personal best. The 27-year-old catcher has been on fire lately, going 13-for-31 with four home runs in his last eight games while taking over the primary catching job in Boston. Wong's now slashing a solid .320/.327/.520 with three home runs (six shy of a career high), eight RBI and five runs scored across 51 plate appearances to open the campaign.