Wong is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Wong will get a breather for the day game after he powered the Red Sox to an 8-0 win Wednesday by going 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI while also reaching base on a hit by pitch. Reese McGuire will get the nod behind the plate Thursday, but the hot-hitting Wong appears to have clearly supplanted him as the Red Sox's preferred option at catcher.