Red Sox's Connor Wong: Launches third homer

Wong went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double in Thursday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Making a third straight start with Adley Rutschman (wrist) not yet available, Wong got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning with a two-run shot off Luis Castillo, his third homer this year. Wong had been slumping at the plate coming into Thursday, going 0-for-16 in his last six contests. Overall, he's slashing .252/.341/.377 through 177 plate appearances this season with 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and three steals.