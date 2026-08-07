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Red Sox's Connor Wong: Launches third homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wong went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double in Thursday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Making a third straight start with Adley Rutschman (wrist) not yet available, Wong got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning with a two-run shot off Luis Castillo, his third homer this year. Wong had been slumping at the plate coming into Thursday, going 0-for-16 in his last six contests. Overall, he's slashing .252/.341/.377 through 177 plate appearances this season with 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and three steals.

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