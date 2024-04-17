Wong went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

The 27-year-old has ceded more work than expected to Reese McGuire early in the season, but the arrangement seems to be working for both backstops. Through 10 games, Wong is batting a blistering .355 (11-for-31) with a double, two homers, three runs and seven RBI, and his share of the playing time could be creeping back up as he's started three of the last five games, with Tuesday's start coming against right-hander Tanner Bibee.