Red Sox's David Price: Early hook not due to injury
Price's removal of Tuesday's start after 73 pitches and five innings was not due to injury, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Price pitched well in what turned out to be a 17-inning game, so questions were naturally raised. Manager Alex Cora said the early hook was "kind of" planned and wanted to preserve the left-hander's longevity and availability over the course of the season. "We're going to take advantage of the next 10, 12 days with the off days and all of that," Cora said. "With him going off the IL and the short starts and all that stuff, we have to make sure he's OK. He's OK, actually. It's one of those that we felt that today was one those we were short, all out and move on.​"
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal