Red Sox's David Price: Early hook not due to injury

Price's removal of Tuesday's start after 73 pitches and five innings was not due to injury, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Price pitched well in what turned out to be a 17-inning game, so questions were naturally raised. Manager Alex Cora said the early hook was "kind of" planned and wanted to preserve the left-hander's longevity and availability over the course of the season. "We're going to take advantage of the next 10, 12 days with the off days and all of that," Cora said. "With him going off the IL and the short starts and all that stuff, we have to make sure he's OK. He's OK, actually. It's one of those that we felt that today was one those we were short, all out and move on.​"