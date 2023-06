Lamet signed a minor-league contract Tuesday with the Red Sox.

Lamet was cut loose by the Rockies last week after struggling to an 11.57 ERA in four starts and 12 relief appearances covering 25.2 innings. The 30-year-old former Padres prospect still has intriguing raw stuff, but it's been a while now since he enjoyed sustained success at the major-league level. He'll report to the Triple-A affiliate of the Red Sox in Worcester.