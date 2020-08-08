site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Dylan Covey: Recalled by Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 8, 2020
at
1:36 pm ET 1 min read
Covey was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday.
Covey began the season on the major-league roster but headed to the alternate training site after he had a rough appearance early in the season. Ryan Weber was optioned to the alternate training site to make room in the rotation.
