Nunez entered Wednesday's game after Rafael Devers left with a hamstring injury. He went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and scored a run in a 9-4 win over the Twins.

Devers downplayed the injury following the game and, with the team's off day Thursday, could return for Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. If Devers needs more time, Nunez is expected to be the primary fill-in at third base.