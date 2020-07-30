Nunez (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Nunez originally hurt his left knee while running out a play at first base over the weekend, and he was sent to the shelf after showing little improvement over the past few days. Brian Dozier was summoned from the team's satellite camp to take Nunez's place on the roster.
