Nunez agreed to a contract with the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was unable to land a big-league contract this offseason, so he'll head overseas to continue his professional career. Nunez appeared in only two games for the Mets last season, and he had a .228/.243/.305 slash line in 174 plate appearances with the Red Sox in 2019.