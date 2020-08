Nunez (knee) is playing defense and participating in a running program at the alternate training site, but manager Luis Rojas said his return timeline remains "uncertain," Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 33-year-old appeared in two games during the opening weekend of the season, but he hyperextended his left knee and has been on the injured list for the past month. Nunez should be considered out indefinitely until the team indicates otherwise.