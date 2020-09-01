The Mets transferred Nunez (knee) to the 45-day injured list Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nunez hasn't played since July 26 due to a sprained left knee, so his move to the 45-day injured list won't necessarily close the door on him returning to action this season. That said, manager Luis Rojas said Nunez remains without a timeline to return, suggesting that the infielder is still in the week-to-week stage of his recovery rather than day-to-day. If Nunez makes it back from the IL before the season ends, he'll likely be limited to a utility role.