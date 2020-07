Nunez may have suffered a hyperextended knee in Sunday's loss to the Braves but will be reassessed Monday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

After Nunez was removed in the eighth inning of Sunday's game, manager Luis Rojas said that Nunez felt as though he may have hyperextended his knee. However, the 23-year-old is being further evaluated Sunday and Monday, and more clarity on the severity of the injury could come afterward.