Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Team looking at equipment changes

The Red Sox are exploring the idea of having Nunez (knee) wear new shoes in an effort to get him back on the field by the weekend, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Nunez re-injured his right knee injury Monday while at the plate. The torquing sensation created by his spikes getting caught in the clay caused the aggravation. The Red Sox are hoping new footwear may prevent similar problems from occurring.

