Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Team looking at equipment changes
The Red Sox are exploring the idea of having Nunez (knee) wear new shoes in an effort to get him back on the field by the weekend, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Nunez re-injured his right knee injury Monday while at the plate. The torquing sensation created by his spikes getting caught in the clay caused the aggravation. The Red Sox are hoping new footwear may prevent similar problems from occurring.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Remains without timetable•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: No additional damage to knee•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Removed after aggravating knee injury•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Returns to action Monday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Monday return possible•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Will run bases Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...