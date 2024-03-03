Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Valdez is next in line at second base with Vaughn Grissom (groin) sidelined, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The team is not yet ruling Grissom out for Opening Day, but it looks like a long shot that he'll be ready. A replacement from outside the organization doesn't appear to be in the cards, which leaves Valdez at the top of the pecking order and Pablo Reyes also in the mix. Valdez, 25, struggles with the glove but has some offensive promise, having slashed .266/.311/.453 with six homers and five steals over 149 plate appearances with Boston in 2023.