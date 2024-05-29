Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Sox as a member of the taxi squad with Tyler O'Neill (knee) banged up and is now on the 26-man roster with O'Neill headed to the injured list. Valdez has a .453 OPS in 98 plate appearances with Boston this season and should serve as a reserve infielder while up with the big club.