Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Stays in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates outrighted Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Valdez will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old is a career .230/.288/.392 hitter over parts of three major-league seasons.
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