Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Valdez (shoulder) has resumed playing catch out to 90 feet, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Valdez is at about the midway point in his recovery from May surgery to address a dislocated left shoulder. Though the 26-year-old isn't on track to return from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season, the Pirates are optimistic that Valdez will be available to play winter ball.

