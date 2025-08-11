Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: In midst of throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Valdez (shoulder) has resumed playing catch out to 90 feet, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Valdez is at about the midway point in his recovery from May surgery to address a dislocated left shoulder. Though the 26-year-old isn't on track to return from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season, the Pirates are optimistic that Valdez will be available to play winter ball.
More News
-
Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Done for season after surgery•
-
Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Out with shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Out against right-hander•
-
Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Sitting vs. southpaw•
-
Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: In Tuesday's lineup•