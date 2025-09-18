Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Still not hitting
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdez (shoulder) will not be cleared to start hitting until the offseason, MLB.com reports.
Valdez was originally expected to be cleared to play in winter ball, though this report places that in doubt. He continues to throw from 120 feet and is expected to resume fielding grounders in the next several days.
