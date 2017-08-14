Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Heads to bench Monday
Ramirez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a walk and four strikeouts in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Yankees, so he'll get the day off after starting four straight games. In his place, Eduardo Nunez will take over at DH for the contest, opening up a spot for Brock Holt to start at the keystone.
