Ramirez cleared waivers and elected free agency Tuesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Ramirez was designated for assignment Saturday after Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) was activated from the injured list, and he went unclaimed on the waiver wire. Given Ramirez's decline at the dish in recent years, it may be difficult for the 35-year-old to find a new home in the big leagues.

